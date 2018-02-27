Bar Humbug Arena UK SlotNOW With Multi Stake and JackpotsÂ¦ 20p Play & 5 JackpotÂ¦ 20p Play & 10 JackpotÂ¦ 30p Play & 25 JackpotFeatured authentic play with Magic Nudge SetupsDefault 80% Payout(Can be changed if you can find enhanced % Mode)Welcome to the latest release from CAshman_eq's penny arcade.This slot is one of my own creation but is essentially based on the classic Astra Slots PartyTime and Hokey Cokey.Here is my adaptation of these classic slots. Now I know what you are thinking... these machines do weird nudges, does your slot simulate these. The simple answer is YES. To the best of my knowledge this machine perfectly recreates the 10 Jackpot combinations, the one Bar/Astra combination and the god knows how many X combinations. As you play this game you will learn of these combinations and be able to head out into the world armed with a little more knowledge about the way this strangest of nudge features works.Slot FeaturesÂ¦3 Bottom ReelsÂ¦Holds (With 3 Holds and In)Â¦Nudges (With Magic Nudge Setups)Â¦Winning Spins After Using NudgesÂ¦Authentic Win Symbols and SoundsÂ¦Random start for 3 Reels BIG MONEY Top BoxBut wait... why is this called the Community version, what is so special about the Community version of this slot?As with any time you enter a fruit machine arcade. Picture the scene, your 14 years old, you're in SkegVegas on the annual family holiday with your parents. Anyway, you finally ditch them at the caravan and head off out into the wild on your own with your hard earnt money in your pocket.You wander into the first arcade, at which point you are presented with dozens of fruit machines all flashing away crying out for you to put your money in them.In this community slot as in the above situation, you have a choice of which machine to play. You select the one you wish to, try a few pound in it see what happens. Carry on if you are happy or move on if you think it's not the one.Once you have finished on the slot Win or Lose that slot in then made available to all other online players. They then pick up from where you left off. Your job is to use your intuition and skill to try and make a profit on my slots in this dog eat dog game. Looking to stake your claim on the title of best fruit machine player in the CAshman_eq universe.This app will require you to set up an account. A username and a pin number are all that is required. Once set up as well as the slots being online so is your account, you can use your credit on any applicable CAshman_eq Community slot that you wish.The game is entirely free to play, playing as much and as often as you like. When you exhaust your credit do not worry you can have some more. The only restriction to this is that you must have an internet connection throughout, the amount of data transmitted is minimal but a good connection is recommended. The management accepts no responsibility for problems caused by holes in you EE 4G coverage (Other networks and providers are available)Bar Humbug slot is for entertainment purposes only and no real money is wagered, and as such you do not receive any of your winnings. This machine by default pays out at 80%, which in real-world terms is fair. However, you can enhance your wins by activating the secret enhanced % Mode. If you do crank it up using enhanced % Mode please do not expect similar results on real casino slot machines.