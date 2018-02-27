Ultra Cards Pack - 550

By Redtech |

The hugest collection of card games that exists nowadays 550-in-1.If you like solitaires this application will be perfect choice for you!Best Features:- simple hint system- specific rules pack for every game- perfect sound and visualisations- a lot of themes- intuitive controls- unlimited undo-redoGame container:- Spider- Klondike- Napoleon- Canfield- Gipsy- Raglan- Forty Thieves- Yukon... and so on!You can download and enjoy it absolutely free now!For true-lovers only!
LicenseFree
Version1.0.2
Operating System Android

