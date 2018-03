Want to get out of the daily life and relax for a moment?Come with us, play solitaire and explore the mysterious and spectacular galaxy.Main features:¦ Classic Solitaire gameplay (also known as Klondike or Patience)¦ Optimized for mobile phone play¦ beautiful Themes¦ Clean and user-friendly designs¦ Big and easy to see cards¦ Single tap or drag&drop to move cards¦ Draw 1 card or 3 cards¦ Auto-collect cards on completion¦ Auto-save game in play¦ Feature to Undo moves¦ Feature to use Hints¦ Standard or Vegas scoring¦ Timer mode supported¦ Left-handed supported¦ Landscape mode supported¦ Up to 10 top records¦ Offline play and no data cost¦ Multiple languages supportedIf you like playing Solitaire on PC or Solitaire classic style then you will love this! This is the best Solitaire game in hands! Highly Addictive and 100% Fun, Download Now for Free!Have a burning question? Send us a message!