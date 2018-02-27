FreeCell Solitaire Galaxy Fantasy

By LancelotGame |

Want to get out of the daily life and relax for a moment?Come with us, play solitaire and explore the mysterious and spectacular galaxy.Main features:Â¦ Classic Solitaire gameplay (also known as Klondike or Patience)Â¦ Optimized for mobile phone playÂ¦ beautiful ThemesÂ¦ Clean and user-friendly designsÂ¦ Big and easy to see cardsÂ¦ Single tap or drag&drop to move cardsÂ¦ Draw 1 card or 3 cardsÂ¦ Auto-collect cards on completionÂ¦ Auto-save game in playÂ¦ Feature to Undo movesÂ¦ Feature to use HintsÂ¦ Standard or Vegas scoringÂ¦ Timer mode supportedÂ¦ Left-handed supportedÂ¦ Landscape mode supportedÂ¦ Up to 10 top recordsÂ¦ Offline play and no data costÂ¦ Multiple languages supportedIf you like playing Solitaire on PC or Solitaire classic style then you will love this! This is the best Solitaire game in hands! Highly Addictive and 100% Fun, Download Now for Free!Have a burning question? Send us a message!
LicenseFree
Version2.4.319
Operating System Android

