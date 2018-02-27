Â¦Â¦Â¦ adult multi-player card game Â¦Â¦Â¦Goat in Box is a fun party game for adults to play cards against friends. You'll never want to play any other card games after playing this dirty game.If you want to play with friends, all need to have the app installed to play the fun dirty card game.Features:Connect with Facebook to play your cards against friends in multiplayerPlay against humanity - play with random people around the world3 different party game modes! Play Classic, Survival and Reverse game multiplayer!Wildcards to fill in yourselfHow to play Classic Mode:- All players must have the Goat in Box game installed- Multiplayer game with 5 different players online- A question card with a phrase and a blank to fill in is shown from the deck to all players- Each player chooses an answer card from their hand to fill in the blank- The judge for the party game picks the best card and awards 1 point- The first player to get 7 points wins the dirty gameSurvival and Reverse modes available too!Want a greater challenge when playing your cards against friends or strangers?Survival mode doesn't give you extra cards each turn, making the party game for adults more challenging.Reverse mode swaps the question and answer cards around and removes the wildcards. Play these cards against friends or strangers for a hilarious party game for adults.adult flirty card gamesapples to apple board game juniorapples to apples party boxbest board & card games for adults against humanityboard games for adults against humanity appcards against humanity black cardscards for the humanity card gamecards against humanity cardscards of humanitydrinking card gamesdrinking games for adultsfamily party gamesfun board games for adultsfun card gamesfun party games