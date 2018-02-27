Call Bridge is a trick-taking card game devised in the United States in the 1930s. It can be played as either a partnership or solo/"cutthroat" game. The object is to take at least the number of tricks (also known as "books") that were bid before play of the hand began. Call Bridge is a descendant of the Whist family of card games, which also includes spades, Bridge, Hearts, and Oh Hell. Its major difference as compared to other Whist variants is that, instead of trump being decided by the highest bidder or at random, the Spade suit is always trumps, hence the name.Play the best free Call Bridge Lite game and improve your skills. No need to the internet connection. You can beat artificial intelligence if and only if you are a good Call Bridge player.Download and playcall bridge offline free spades offline free spades game space plus spades with friends