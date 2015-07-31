Play Sloto Machine the best and most realistic Vegas slot machine experience on Android for FREE today!Big wins, amazing bonuses, stunning graphics, and high-quality sound effects guarantee a premium slot experience. Tap SPIN and WIN BIG!Play more time to unlock the Exciting themes.Features:* 5 slot machines with gorgeous graphics, smooth animations, great bonuses and fantastic sounds. * Play the best mini games around* 50+ FREE coins every 1hour! The more you play, the more bonus coins you will get!* Public leader boards ( Google+ needed).* Spin up to 30 LINES at a time* 2x MULTIPLIERS to improve your winnings* Auto Play.Content rating: Medium Maturity
|Price
|CAD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|22.64 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Android
|System Requirements
|Compatible with 2.3.3 and above.