vegas slots favorites

By OSRAM GmbH |

Download
Download
Play Slots Vegas Slot Favorites, a new Vegas style casino app where you can enjoy multi-slot experience anytime anywhere! Big wins, amazing bonuses, huge Jackpot, top-tier graphics, and high-quality sound effects guarantee a premium slot experience. The best part is it is EASY to play and FREE to play!DOWNLOAD AND PLAY SLOTS - Vegas Slot Favorites NOW!Vegas Slot Favorites Features:* slot machines with gorgeous graphics, smooth animations, great bonuses and fantastic sounds. * new video slot games added every month.* FREE coins every 3 hours! The more you play, the more bonus coins you will get!* Progress jackpot and collecting feature.* Frequent Special promotions and Featured game offers.* Extra Bonus during Happy Hour.Content rating: Medium Maturity
PriceCAD0
LicenseFree
File Size17.59 MB
Version2.0
Operating System Android
System RequirementsCompatible with 2.3.3 and above.

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All