Speed 2 Player

By jlavalley |

Download
Download
The simplest and quickest Speed card game for 2 Players (local). Challenge your friends anytime to the classic rapid paced card game. Simply tap the cards you wish to play.Standard Rules:Cards may be played that are +1 or -1 the value of a middle card.>(Either '2' or '4' can be played on a '3')Ace wraps around from King to 2.>(the play: Queen,King,Ace,2,3 is valid)The first player to play their 20 cards wins. Play with Speed!If neither of the 2 players can play, press a red stack to replace the middle cards.>(There are 5 cards in each red stack)If neither of the 2 players plays all their cards, the round is a tie.Content rating: Everyone
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
File Size581.48 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Android 2.3.3 - Android 2.3.7 Android
System RequirementsCompatible with 2.3.3 and above.

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All