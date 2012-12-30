The simplest and quickest Speed card game for 2 Players (local). Challenge your friends anytime to the classic rapid paced card game. Simply tap the cards you wish to play.Standard Rules:Cards may be played that are +1 or -1 the value of a middle card.>(Either '2' or '4' can be played on a '3')Ace wraps around from King to 2.>(the play: Queen,King,Ace,2,3 is valid)The first player to play their 20 cards wins. Play with Speed!If neither of the 2 players can play, press a red stack to replace the middle cards.>(There are 5 cards in each red stack)If neither of the 2 players plays all their cards, the round is a tie.Content rating: Everyone