A coin pusher game, which is played with lifelike money.The subject is Japanese money.Feel the sense of openness by tossing precious money without scruples.Feel the exhilaration by getting enormous amounts of money.Enjoy the the super-rich experience too wasteful to do in real life.And, it's not only the visual impact.By intermingling different values and weights of coins in a pusher game, unprecedented, distinctive strategy was realized.From the center vault, rare coins will come out. Such as old coins, foreign coins etc. with variety of over 80.Collecting them is one of the great fun.Recent changes:We've improved the pusher's friction. You can put a coin without overlapping other coins now.Revised the random table of the coin appearance. Expensive coins became harder to appear.Money in the vault became more abundant.Increased ratio of expensive coins and reduced cheap coin piles in the bonus coins which fell randomly on the floor.Content rating: Everyone