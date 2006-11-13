Holdem Poker Calculator

By Poker Pro Labs |

This holdem poker calculator lets you determine the percentage and odds of wining without knowing your opponents hands. Most calculators require you to input your hand as well as the opponents hand. Just select how many opponents you are playing against and your pocket cards. You will get chance % of winning and Chance % of tying. You can also add cards to your opponents and see how that affects your hand.
LicenseFree
File Size12.21 MB
Version1.3.1
Operating System Windows Windows Vista Windows XP Windows NT Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista

