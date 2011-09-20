This software has wheels that permit to optimize play on pick 6 lotto : The software can print directly on the Canadian (Lotto 6/49 Ontario and Quebec), French, Israeli, Swiss (loto loterie romande, lotto swisslos, toto-x sport toto), English (new lotto ticket), Moroccan, Spanish, Belgian, German, Puerto Rican, Florida, South Africa, Croatian, and others lotto tickets and has a function that, after the draw, shows rapidly the number of good numbers in each board played. The program has also a function that permits to use external wheels (in text file). This function permits to access unlimited numbers of wheels and permits also to the user to use its own wheels to print the boards. Add printing on the new French and German tickets. 8 free wheels on the shareware version.