ISO Commander is CD/DVD images management utility. Among utility main features are CD/DVD bootable images creation and changing, direct images editing, convention from BIN/ISO/DAO/TAO/NRG images into standard ISO file. Edit image files and folders using drag'n'drop. Create image from files on your hard disc drive. Add to the new or existing image boot image and also change or delete it. Add, delete, rename, and extract.
|Price
|USD29.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|979.73 kB
|Version
|1.6.043
|Operating System
|Windows Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows Me Windows NT
|System Requirements
|<li>Pentium II PC or higher</li> <li>32MB RAM</li> <li>ASPI driver required for Windows 98/ME</li>