HelpBlocks is an HTML authoring tool specifically designed for writing cross-platform application help, generating Microsoft HTML Help, and wxWidgets HTML Help files. With HelpBlocks, you can create a hierarchical structure appropriate for your manual, write HTML rapidly with the aid of a syntax-highlighting editor, macro pre-processor and HTML element catalog, preview your help file as you work, create a keyword index for your help file, and generate and view Microsoft HTML Help and wxWidgets HTML Help files. HelpBlocks provides tools to help make writing your manual as straightforward as possible. Auto-complete and an attribute editor speed up HTML element insertion. Specialized dialogs allow quick selection of page references, images, and colors. Project and page templates make light work of creating new projects and pages.