Using Microsoft Sync Framework 2.0 Software Development Kit (Itanium Based), developers can build applications that synchronize data from any source using any protocol over any network. Adds features that cater to new scenarios or scenarios that were difficult to support. Reduces the amount of work required to develop providers. Supports more data sources with new built-in providers.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|25.42 MB
|Version
|V2RTM
|Operating System
|Windows Server 2008 Windows Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 2003 Windows 7
|System Requirements
|.NET Framework