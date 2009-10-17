Microsoft Sync Framework 2.0 Software Development Kit (Itanium Based)

By Microsoft |

Download
Download
Using Microsoft Sync Framework 2.0 Software Development Kit (Itanium Based), developers can build applications that synchronize data from any source using any protocol over any network. Adds features that cater to new scenarios or scenarios that were difficult to support. Reduces the amount of work required to develop providers. Supports more data sources with new built-in providers.
LicenseFree
File Size25.42 MB
VersionV2RTM
Operating System Windows Server 2008 Windows Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 2003 Windows 7
System Requirements.NET Framework

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All