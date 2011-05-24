Welcome to Anvil, the missing link to your development methodology. Anvil has been designed to fit perfectly with rapid development methodologies, but it can still be used with other, more "linear" methodologies. Features of Anvil: Manage Multiple Projects in the same Company. Break a Project down into separate Releases. Add Features (user stories) to a Feature Backlog. Break a Feature (user story) down into development Tasks. Pull Features from the Backlog into a specific Release. Manage Users into Teams that can work on separate Projects. Drag and drop tasks to change their status on a very user friendly task board. Log impediments that may be holding a project up. Three main roles in Anvil are the following: Company Admin - Main system administrator. Has access to everything. Team Admin - Has access to his/her team and the projects that they are working on. Team member - Has access to the main task board. Can assign tasks to themselves, altering the status on each task as it goes through the process. Each task can be in one of the following states: Not Started In Progress Impeded Done Read our user manual for more information.