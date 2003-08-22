Emailer-ID

By Home Media Systems

Similar in function to caller ID, Emailer-ID allows you to screen your e-mails before they are downloaded to your computer. Features include but are not limited to multiple POP3 account monitoring, sophisticated e-mail rejections, priority e-mail notification, e-mail forwarding to another address, and a text-messaging mobile phone. This program works with Outlook Express, Netscape, and Mozilla.
PriceUSD20
LicenseFree to try
File Size6.17 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows NT Windows Me Windows
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP

