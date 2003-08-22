Similar in function to caller ID, Emailer-ID allows you to screen your e-mails before they are downloaded to your computer. Features include but are not limited to multiple POP3 account monitoring, sophisticated e-mail rejections, priority e-mail notification, e-mail forwarding to another address, and a text-messaging mobile phone. This program works with Outlook Express, Netscape, and Mozilla.
|Price
|USD20
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|6.17 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows NT Windows Me Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP