One can't have enough space on the main monitor(s) and thanks to Air Display I could 'outhouse' Tweetie on the iPad screen - one of those apps I've always open. Another app I repeatedly need is my Monitor application to watch my websites and their statistics - but it does not work on the small iPad screen together with Tweetie - thus I decided to roughly write a 'little sister' of it. Of course it's far from being perfect - but it works. Maybe you'll find it as useful as I do :-)