This Links Manager can manage reciprocal links, and help you to increase traffic for your website linking between you and other quality sites with good traffic. You can customize complete and can make intagration in your site very easy keeping your actual template. Easy to install with especial file and work with PHP 4 or up and MySQL 3.2.3 or up.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|22.93 kB
|Version
|1.7
|Operating System
|Windows 2003 Windows 2000 Windows Vista Windows Windows Me Windows 7 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows NT