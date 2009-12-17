Just in time for some Valentine's Day fun, Be My Valentine brings you beautifully designed Valentine's Day-themed pairs matching concentration game. Perfect for everyone who is in love, perfect for keeping your memorization sharp!Happy Valentine's Day!Features:* Love-inspired design* High score / Best time* Challenging gameplay*************************************************This is a free, ad-supported version. If you would like not to see the ads, you can purchase the ad free version.*************************************************
|License
|Free
|File Size
|1.05 MB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with iPhone and iPod touch., Requires iPhone OS 2.0 or later., iTunes account required