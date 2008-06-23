URLSpellCheck for IIS corrects typing errors in URLs as they happen, improving user experience and lowering abandonment rates by avoiding annoying 404 errors. Fix missing, transposed, wrong, and extra characters, or even incorrect file extensions on the fly, by effortlessly redirecting users to the correct URL. As with all Port80 server tools, URLSpellCheck is available as a free, fully-functional 30-day trial and includes free technical support. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.