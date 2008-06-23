URLSpellcheck

By Port80 Software |

Download
Download
URLSpellCheck for IIS corrects typing errors in URLs as they happen, improving user experience and lowering abandonment rates by avoiding annoying 404 errors. Fix missing, transposed, wrong, and extra characters, or even incorrect file extensions on the fly, by effortlessly redirecting users to the correct URL. As with all Port80 server tools, URLSpellCheck is available as a free, fully-functional 30-day trial and includes free technical support. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
PriceUSD49.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size955.74 kB
Version2
Operating System Windows XP Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows
System RequirementsWindows NT/2000/XP/2003 Server, Microsoft IIS 4/5/5.1/6.0

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All