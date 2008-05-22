JiJiTechnologies Password Reset is a Web based system that allows users to reset their password. It supports Help Desk Delegation. JiJiTechnologies Password Reset Service can help your organization to reduce costs, improve security, and increase productivity. Overcomes the vulnerability in self service password reset which relies solely on answers to personal questions. Supports password reset/unlock account/change password through Web. Version 3.1 usability has been improved.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|28.84 MB
|Version
|3.1
|Operating System
|Windows Windows XP Windows Vista
|System Requirements
|Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5