Extract URL, meta tag (title, desc, keyword), email, phone, fax from web site, search results or list of URLs. High speed, multi-threaded, accurate extraction - directly saves data to disk file. Program has numerous filters to restrict session, like - URL filter, date modified, file size, etc. It allows user-selectable recursion levels, retrieval threads, timeout, proxy support and many other options. With Web Data Extractor you can automatically get lists of meta-tags, e-mails, phone and fax numbers, etc. and store them in different formats for future use. A number of precise settings and filters makes Web Data Extractor the most universal and flexible data extracting application.