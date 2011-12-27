Web Data Extractor

By WebExtractor System |

Download
Download
Extract URL, meta tag (title, desc, keyword), email, phone, fax from web site, search results or list of URLs. High speed, multi-threaded, accurate extraction - directly saves data to disk file. Program has numerous filters to restrict session, like - URL filter, date modified, file size, etc. It allows user-selectable recursion levels, retrieval threads, timeout, proxy support and many other options. With Web Data Extractor you can automatically get lists of meta-tags, e-mails, phone and fax numbers, etc. and store them in different formats for future use. A number of precise settings and filters makes Web Data Extractor the most universal and flexible data extracting application.
PriceUSD99
LicenseFree to try
File Size6.18 MB
Version8.3
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows 7 Windows Windows Vista Windows Me Windows NT

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All