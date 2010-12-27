Via a very intuitive interface, you simply tell FLicKeR (the File Line Keeper and Remover) to read a text file and keep or remove certain lines that contain the text you specify. One of its most useful applications is that it makes the process of evaluating log files (such as keyboard recorders and web page statistics) much faster and easier. In the case of keyboard recorders, often much of the information is not needed, so removing all the lines with the unneeded information allows you to more efficiently look at the lines that need to be looked at. In the case of web page statistics, keeping only particular lines allows you to compare information in a much more useful way (such as keeping only the lines that have a particular web page name or type of web page). FLicKeR will save you countless hours and make evaluating log files much faster and considerably easier.