FastTextSearch/IB is unique solution for the searching textual information in the Interbase database. Indexing an unlimited amount string and textual memo fields. Implements some idea from text retrieval systems - stop-word list, word stemming. Server side quick searching (without scan of all record). Possibility of use SoundEx. Independence from client software.
|Price
|USD49.95
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|530.2 kB
|Version
|1.7
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Windows NT Windows 98 Windows XP Windows 95