FastTextSearch/IB

By SoftComplete Development |

Download
Download
FastTextSearch/IB is unique solution for the searching textual information in the Interbase database. Indexing an unlimited amount string and textual memo fields. Implements some idea from text retrieval systems - stop-word list, word stemming. Server side quick searching (without scan of all record). Possibility of use SoundEx. Independence from client software.
PriceUSD49.95
LicensePurchase
File Size530.2 kB
Version1.7
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows Windows NT Windows 98 Windows XP Windows 95

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All