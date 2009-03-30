Prominent Pro Scan is a free multi-threaded IP, NetBIOS and SNMP scanner with a modern interface and several advanced features. It is intended for both system administrators and general users who are interested in computer security. The program pings computers, scans for listening TCP ports and displays which types of resources are shared on the network. In addition, it allows you to open shared folders, browse them using Windows Explorer. It also allows you connect the system through telnet and FTP. It can also resolve host names and auto-detect your local and external IP range. It supports Wake-On-LAN.