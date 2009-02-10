SearchPardi waits in the background ready to perform a search when you need it. By using simple, two-key combinations, you can search Google, Yahoo!, Windows Live, Amazon, Wikipedia, Dictionary.com, and Thesaurus.com instantly. SearchPardi can be called from within any application so there is no need to leave what you're doing to search any of these great resources.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|390.31 kB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Windows Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows XP Windows Server 2008
|System Requirements
|Windows XP/2003 Server/Vista/2008 Server, Microsoft .NET Framework 3.5