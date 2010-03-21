The Java Embedding Plugin is a utility that allows other web browsers than Apple's Safari to use the most recent versions of Java on Mac OS X. When used together with an updated version of Mozilla's MRJ Plugin Carbon (included in this distribution), the Java Embedding Plugin's functionality is currently available to recent versions of Firefox, Seamonkey and Camino. But in principle any web browser could use one of the Java Embedding Plugin's two APIs to add support for Java 1.4.2, J2SE 5.0 and (where available) Java SE 6.