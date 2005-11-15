The Weather plug-in will show the weather forecast from weather.com in your Maxthon sidebar. You can view the weather for nearly every city in the world. It can show the weather forecast for 5 different cities and provide more highly weather information as well as the ability to customize its features.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|331.85 kB
|Version
|4.4a
|Operating System
|Windows 95 Windows NT Windows Me Windows XP Windows Windows 2000 Windows 98
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, Maxthon 1