Weather

By Neo101 |

Download
Download
The Weather plug-in will show the weather forecast from weather.com in your Maxthon sidebar. You can view the weather for nearly every city in the world. It can show the weather forecast for 5 different cities and provide more highly weather information as well as the ability to customize its features.
LicenseFree
File Size331.85 kB
Version4.4a
Operating System Windows 95 Windows NT Windows Me Windows XP Windows Windows 2000 Windows 98
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP, Maxthon 1

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All