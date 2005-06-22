IEToolKit

By GoUpSoft |

Download
Download
IEToolkit allows you to capture a full size screenshot of the entire Web page in image format; save the complete page to .MHT format or to save any element, including flash and picture by simply dragging a target over it. IEToolkit can also generate a resource list of page objects that allows you to preview and save selected items. A built-in popup killer lets you eliminate annoying ads.
PriceUSD19.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.12 MB
Version1.5.3
Operating System Windows 95 Windows XP Windows Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows Me
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/Me/2000/XP, Internet Explorer 5.02

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All