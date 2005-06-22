IEToolkit allows you to capture a full size screenshot of the entire Web page in image format; save the complete page to .MHT format or to save any element, including flash and picture by simply dragging a target over it. IEToolkit can also generate a resource list of page objects that allows you to preview and save selected items. A built-in popup killer lets you eliminate annoying ads.
|Price
|USD19.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|1.12 MB
|Version
|1.5.3
|Operating System
|Windows 95 Windows XP Windows Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows Me
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/2000/XP, Internet Explorer 5.02