WebCapture is able to capture multiple web pages preserving images and assemble them into one single file by dragging URLs from Web Browser. Those captured web contents can be organized by creating folders and moving around them between folders. However, the dynamic web contents, nor web pages requires cookie or log-in, may not be captured properly.
PriceUSD10
LicenseFree to try
File Size165.4 kB
Version1.0
Operating System Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.6 Intel Macintosh Mac OS X 10.5 Intel
System Requirements<li>Mac OS X 10.5 - 10.6</li>

