WebCapture is able to capture multiple web pages preserving images and assemble them into one single file by dragging URLs from Web Browser. Those captured web contents can be organized by creating folders and moving around them between folders. However, the dynamic web contents, nor web pages requires cookie or log-in, may not be captured properly.
|Price
|USD10
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|165.4 kB
|Version
|1.0
|Operating System
|Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.6 Intel Macintosh Mac OS X 10.5 Intel
|System Requirements
|<li>Mac OS X 10.5 - 10.6</li>