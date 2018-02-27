Advik Rediffmail Backup

In addition the software also provide cloud to cloud e-mail migration. With Advik Rediffmail Backup tool you can import Rediffmail e-mails to Gmail, rediffmail to G Suite, rediffmail to Office 365, rediffmail to Windows Live Mail, rediffmail to Yahoo Mail & rediffmail to Outlook.com directly from the panel. However if you want to migrate with some other cloud e-mail service you can transfer your e-mail from Rediffmail to that particular e-mail provider by using IMAP feature which is designated in the interface. Overall, Advik Rediffmail Backup Software is a multi functional tool which can be the perfect solution for e-mail backup, conversion and for migration. Download rediffmail backup trial version in order to evaluate the functions and performance of the tool. Please Note : The Trial version of Advik Rediffmail Backup will only convert 25 e-mails, in order to migrate complete e-mails you have to upgrade to pro version.
PriceUSD39
LicenseFree to try
File Size15.96 MB
Version3.1
Operating System Windows 10 Windows 7 Windows NT Windows Me Windows XP Windows Windows 8 Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows Server 2008

