Download Advik PST to Gmail Import and transfer MS Outlook Emails to Gmail or G Suite account without losing any single bit of information. The software is capable of importing multiple PST files to Gmail without any file size limitation. You can import PST to Gmail without outlook installation. As the software is completely standalone which doesn't require any additional application for its working. Advik PST to Gmail import software migrate Outlook mailbox to Gmail account with complete folder tree along with other important data such as Attachments, Contacts, Calendar Data, Journal, Notes. Key Feature of PST to Gmail Import:Import PST to Gmail in Batch; Strong Authentication; Single Panel Interface; Support Multiple Languages; Maintain Folder structure; Retains Meta Data; Unlimited Migration; No File Size Limitation.