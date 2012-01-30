Power Rules Manager for Outlook simplifies managing your Outlook rules. Your rules will be shown in a clear and simple grid, which can be sorted by simply clicking on any of the grid headers. Image of Power Rules Manager Outlook Add-In. It saves your rules to a plain text file (TXT), a comma delimited file (CSV), or Microsoft Excel (XLS) formats, find/Find Next makes it simple to look up keywords in your rules, edits rule names, enabled status and the order rules run right in the grid, validates your rules against 4 built-in checks, and easily execute your rules against folders you select.