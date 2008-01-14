Bringing all your Skype and email contacts together in one handy place. Bringing all your Skype and email contacts together in one handy place. You can easily make Skype calls to contacts who have emailed you and even call those not using Skype with a wonderful thing called SkypeOut. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|4.91 MB
|Version
|1.1.0.37
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows Me Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista