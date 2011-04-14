The new version of this popular software product -- Native POP3 Connector (hereafter NPC) -- is an extension for Microsoft Exchange Server 2000/2003 and Microsoft Small Business Server 2000/2003. It is a connector or a gateway to use the terms of the aforementioned products. In this version a lot of program features have been added and all known issues from previous versions have been fixed. NPC offers a standard solution for the problem with receiving mail through the POP3 protocol for Microsoft Exchange Server 2000/2003 and Microsoft Small Business Server 2000/2003 with Microsoft Exchange Server installed (SBS 2000/2003). NPC is a solution with an affinity to Microsoft Exchange Server 2000/2003 and SBS 2000/2003 -- Connector. During the installation, the administrator has an opportunity to install a new type into the Connectors Exchange System Manager group (also available in SBS Administration Console): Native POP3 Connector. Upon installation, all administration procedures are performed in a way standard for Microsoft Exchange 2000/2003 and SBS 2000/2003 -- by editing the properties of the Connector installed via Exchange System Manager.