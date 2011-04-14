Native POP3 Connector

By MAPILab |

Download
Download
The new version of this popular software product -- Native POP3 Connector (hereafter NPC) -- is an extension for Microsoft Exchange Server 2000/2003 and Microsoft Small Business Server 2000/2003. It is a connector or a gateway to use the terms of the aforementioned products. In this version a lot of program features have been added and all known issues from previous versions have been fixed. NPC offers a standard solution for the problem with receiving mail through the POP3 protocol for Microsoft Exchange Server 2000/2003 and Microsoft Small Business Server 2000/2003 with Microsoft Exchange Server installed (SBS 2000/2003). NPC is a solution with an affinity to Microsoft Exchange Server 2000/2003 and SBS 2000/2003 -- Connector. During the installation, the administrator has an opportunity to install a new type into the Connectors Exchange System Manager group (also available in SBS Administration Console): Native POP3 Connector. Upon installation, all administration procedures are performed in a way standard for Microsoft Exchange 2000/2003 and SBS 2000/2003 -- by editing the properties of the Connector installed via Exchange System Manager.
PriceUSD79
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.82 MB
Version2.5
Operating System Windows Windows 2000 Windows 2003

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All