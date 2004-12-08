Allenchow Webmail Checker

By allenchow.com |

A POP3 and webmail notification utility that can check multiple accounts for most of the Webmail Servers including Hotmail, Yahoo mail, Excite Inbox. A pop up message with sound lets you know that mail has arrived. Full HTTP proxy options are supported. You can even view, reply, forward and delete Web-based mail directly inside CIEWEB. Also the program will delete spam-mail automatically based on your settings.Version 1.78 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
PriceUSD15
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.71 MB
Version1.78
Operating System Windows XP Windows 98 Windows NT Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/NT/2000/XP

