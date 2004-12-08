A POP3 and webmail notification utility that can check multiple accounts for most of the Webmail Servers including Hotmail, Yahoo mail, Excite Inbox. A pop up message with sound lets you know that mail has arrived. Full HTTP proxy options are supported. You can even view, reply, forward and delete Web-based mail directly inside CIEWEB. Also the program will delete spam-mail automatically based on your settings.Version 1.78 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.