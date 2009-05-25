ABC Amber Lotus Notes Converter

By ProcessText Group |

Download
Download
ABC Amber Lotus Notes Converter is intended to help you keep your important emails, newsletters, other important messages organized in one file. It is a useful tool that converts your emails from Lotus Notes to any document format (PDF, DOC, HTML, CHM, RTF, HLP, TXT, DBF, CSV, XML, MDB, MCW, WPS, SAM, RFT, WS4, WS7, WRI, etc.) easily and quickly.It generates the contents with bookmarks (in PDF, DOC, RTF and HTML), maintains hyperlinks.
PriceUSD19.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size2.07 MB
Version5.07
Operating System Windows XP Windows Windows 2000 Windows 2003 Windows NT Windows 98

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All