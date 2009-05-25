ABC Amber Lotus Notes Converter is intended to help you keep your important emails, newsletters, other important messages organized in one file. It is a useful tool that converts your emails from Lotus Notes to any document format (PDF, DOC, HTML, CHM, RTF, HLP, TXT, DBF, CSV, XML, MDB, MCW, WPS, SAM, RFT, WS4, WS7, WRI, etc.) easily and quickly.It generates the contents with bookmarks (in PDF, DOC, RTF and HTML), maintains hyperlinks.