The Bynari AddressBook plug-in for Microsoft Outlook gives users the ability to search their LDAP directory from within Outlook. The AddressBook uses the same interface as Outlook's address book, so end-users are unaware that they are using a separate piece of software. The Bynari AddressBook gives end-users the power of querying their LDAP database and it returns those results in a user-friendly Global Address List display, similar to Microsoft Exchange. The AddressBook can display users, groups, mailing lists, or any organizational unit. With a fully customizable "ObjectClass" filters, the Bynari AddressBook is ready to be deployed into just about any LDAP environment - from Microsoft ActiveDirectory to OpenLDAP.