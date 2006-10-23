Portable Mail is packaged so you can carry around on any portable device, USB thumb drive, iPod, portable hard drive, memory card, other portable device (or also on your internal hard disk), taking your preferences and mailswith you. Is a shell scripts, bundled as applicaton using Platypus, that open local Mail copy using preferences stored in the portable drive.Use Portable Address Book to have your conctacts along with Portable Mail.Warning: Data and passwords stored with Keychain are not portable!