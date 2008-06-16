For the first time in history Miss America gets to exercise her platform virtually as an animated character. What better way to implement action towards a cause than to guide kids through their internet experience in person? CENs software is unique because it is a browser that allows kids to only surf pre-approved pre-screened websites that have actually been viewed by human eyes and has met their content policy. A child cannot access inappropriate content or come in contact with a predator because if a Web site or chat room is not on the include list then they cannot visit it. The Miss America Kid Safe Browser comes complete with e-mail, e-mail reader, and parental controls where the parents can adjust security settings; program the animated character with chore reminders and encouraging words, and add or remove web sites from the master include list with the click of the mouse. Parents can set up accounts for up to 5 children with different settings for each child. Version 11.0 includes access to our new Web Based email system that works on the same 'Buddy' concept as the mail client that was included in the previous versions.