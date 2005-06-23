O-Anywhere for Palm OS

O-Anywhere enhances the inovative Overstock.com Auctions platform with effortless anytime anywhere access from wireless handheld devices and mobile phones. Features customizable real-time synchronization with Overstock.com Auctions, wireless searching, cached browsing, wireless bidding, and the ability to effortlessly manage auction listings on-the-go directly from a Palm Powered Device.
PriceUSD29.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size1.34 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Mobile Palm OS 2.x Palm OS 3.x Palm OS 5.x Palm OS 4.x
System RequirementsPalm OS 2.x/3.x/4.x/5.x

