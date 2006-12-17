Quick Colour Picker is a colour picking program packed with features. Quick Colour Picker gives you more than just the ability to pick colours. This rich program allows you to save your colours to lists, organize them, name them user friendly names, and then use them to gradient colour and gradient size your HTML text for use as titles for your web pages. Snap a picture from your desktop or grab a bitmap from your clipboard, Quick Colour Picker will allow you to pick colours from almost anywhere! Create colours for your HTML document background, text, and links.