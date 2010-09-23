NovoEdit is an extremely fast, plain text editor built on the latest Mac OS X technologies. It fully supports Snow Leopard and works seamlessly with the 64-bit environment. It supports all of the most popular (and less popular) file types, so no matter what you're doing, be it casually typing or coding your own applications and websites, NovoEdit will open, edit, and save your files. Development for NovoEdit has slowed quite a bit, so version 1.0 is still a long way out.