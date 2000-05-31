webMASTER Pro is 3 products in one: it is a complete web site manager, a full-featured HTML editor, and an intelligent FTP client. webMASTER Pro is designed for anyone who needs to edit, create, or maintain HTML files in the day-to-day management of a web site... and it's unlike ANYTHING you have ever seen before. We think it will soon be your web authoring tool of choice
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|1.36 MB
|Version
|2.0
|Operating System
|Windows 95 Windows NT 4 Windows 98 Windows