HelpScribble

By Just Great Software |

Download
Download
HelpScribble is a full-featured, easy-to-use, help-authoring tool for creating help files from start to finish. Create WinHelp (HLP) files, HTML Help (CHM) files, a printed manual and online documentation all from the same project. Write full-featured help files with the built-in editors for SHG files (hot-spot bitmaps), WinHelp macros, and content trees, and browse sequences.If you have previously used another help-authoring tool, reuse your work by importing the HPJ and RTF files created with the other tool or by a decompiler. Use the help files you make with HelpScribble to provide context-sensitive help with your Windows applications, no matter which development tool you use.
PriceUSD99
LicenseFree to try
File Size3.15 MB
Version7.8.4
Operating System Windows 7 Windows NT 4 Windows 98 Windows 2003 Windows Vista Windows Me Windows Windows 95 Windows XP Windows 2000

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All