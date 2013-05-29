HelpScribble is a full-featured, easy-to-use, help-authoring tool for creating help files from start to finish. Create WinHelp (HLP) files, HTML Help (CHM) files, a printed manual and online documentation all from the same project. Write full-featured help files with the built-in editors for SHG files (hot-spot bitmaps), WinHelp macros, and content trees, and browse sequences.If you have previously used another help-authoring tool, reuse your work by importing the HPJ and RTF files created with the other tool or by a decompiler. Use the help files you make with HelpScribble to provide context-sensitive help with your Windows applications, no matter which development tool you use.