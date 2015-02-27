Template Turbine

Easily create sophisticated templates for standard form documents. Template Turbine frees you from the drudgery of reusing standard form documents. Using an ordinary word processing document as a template is straightforward, but also tedious, time-consuming and error-prone: you must copy an existing version of the required document, make a painstaking search for the particular details that need to be updated, and then meticulously review the final document for errors. In Template Turbine, you simply create a document containing intelligent, graphical placeholders alongside the boilerplate text. The appearance of each placeholder can be customized using a wide range of capitalization, time, date, number and list formats, in addition to the usual text formats. Updating the document becomes a simple matter of entering new values for the placeholders. And once you have entered a particular placeholder value, it is always remembered and available for selection. Even better, the same placeholders can be used in any combination, and in any number of templates.
