This program lets your computer remind you of important dates and events. It uses Microsoft Agent to show a talking animated alarm. The alarm can also play any sound you choose and includes a handy snooze button. An alarm can be set to go off once, daily, weekly, monthly or annually, with very flexible scheduling. Each alarm can have multiple schedules. You can configure an alarm to open files, run programs, send email, and open web pages. An icon in the Windows system tray gives quick access to the alarm clock. The New Alarm Wizard makes adding an alarm fast and easy. Talking Alarm Clock's windows are easy on the eye, with soft colors and gentle transitions. There's also help balloon that shows a full explanation of each part of the Alarm Clock window.