ClockSynchro software is the best way to synchronize time on computers in local network. The network may be not connected to Internet. ClockSynchro software contains server and client parts: ClockSynchroServer and ClockSynchroClient. ClockSynchro software doesn't use ntp protocol, for data transfer between server and clients UDP/IP protocol is used. Program is easy to use and don't requires difficult settings. To work with program just install ClockSynchroServer on synchronization server in your local network, ClockSynchroClient on another computers in network and enjoy.Its feature include where Synchronization takes place after first starting ClockSynchroClient and then once at hour,mistake of synchronization is about 1/2 of ping time between synchronization server and client hosts in your local network and ClockSynchroClient and ClockSynchroServer run automatically after starting computer.