Remind Mi Calendar is a simple yet incredibly powerful and versatile program that can be used to set reminders and schedule tasks. Remind Mi Calendars interface is simple and sleek which makes it easy to view reminders for any given day. Remind Mi Calendars feature set includes: being able to trigger reminders on a daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, or one time basis. The calendar can schedule a shutdown, restart, or logoff on your computer. It can also schedule the running of a program or the opening of a file/webpage. Remind Mi Calendar includes other functions such as auto dismissal of reminders within a set time interval; concealment and password protection of reminders, saving and loading of reminders from a file, fully configurable sound options, and an auto save ability. Remind Mi Calendar is non- invasive, and sits quietly in and out of your way until needed.