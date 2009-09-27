World Clock 360

By Escapist Games |

Download
Download
Discover who is awake and who is asleep all over the world at a glance! An essential purchase for anyone with friends, family or business dealings overseas, World Clock 360 tells you the time in up to 4 locations and graphically illustrates the areas of light and dark across the globe in a choice of three beautiful styles.
PriceUSD3.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size6.25 MB
Version1.4
Operating System Windows XP Windows Windows Vista Windows 7
System RequirementsMicrosoft .NET Framework 2.0, Microsoft XNA 3.0

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All